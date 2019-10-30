“Justice and truth consolidated with historic H.Res.296” – Armenian FM on US House vote

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has addressed the US House passage of the Armenian Genocide Resolution, thanking the lawmakers for the vote.

“Thank you US, US Congress. Justice and truth consolidated with historic H. Res. 296. Tribute to memory of victims of Armenian Genocide. Massive message against denialism. Deep gratitude to each of 405 votes. Empowered to work anew for prevention of mass atrocities anywhere in the world,” the FM tweeted.

On October 29 the US House of Representatives adopted the Armenian Genocide Resolution (H.Res.296) by a vote of 405 to 11 with 3 voting present.

