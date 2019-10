Joe Biden welcomes passage of Armenian Genocide Resolution

Siranush Ghazanchyan

US Presidential candidate Joe Biden has welcomed the passage of H Res 296, which recognizes and condemns the Armenian Genocide of 1915-23.

“By acknowledging this genocide we honor the memory of its victims and vow: never again,” Biden sad on Twitter.

https://en.armradio.am/2019/10/30/joe-biden-welcomes-passage-of-armenian-genocide-resolution/

