US-funded biological labs in Armenia ‘pursue no military objective’ – prime minister

The US-funded biological research laboratories functioning in Armenia are medical laboratories which do not have any military objective, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Monday, dismissing Russia’s concerns over possible national security hazards.

In the recent interview with Kommersant, the premier also reminded the journalist (Vladimir Solovyov) of several Russian specialists’ 2018 visit to the site “for gaining extra assurances”.

“Those laboratories are under the ownership of Armenia, which is really important. And they are actually important laboratories for Armenia. We are grateful also to our US partners for assisting Armenia and funding the construction of the modern labs whose activity is aimed at ensuring Armenia’s biological safety. That, in point of fact, is a gift and a very dear one,” he said.

Also Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s upcoming visit to Armenia was discussed during the interview. Pashinyan said his government is now drafting the agreed memorandum of understanding to ensure Russian specialists’ free access. “We are working on the text of the memorandum. That document aims to respect the interests of the sides to dispel any concerns over the [funcitioning] of those laboratories,” he added.

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...