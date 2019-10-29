Stage Set for a Vote on the House Floor as Rules Committee Adopts Rule for Armenian Genocide Resolution

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. House of Representatives Rules Committee adopted a rule for consideration of the Armenian Genocide Resolution, H.Res.296, setting the stage for a vote on the House Floor, reported the Armenian Assembly of America.

“We applaud the action taken by the Rules Committee led by Chairman James McGovern, the remarks by Committee Member Donna Shalala and the powerful testimony by House Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel along with Representatives Chris Smith and Anna Eshoo,” stated Armenian Assembly of America Executive Director Bryan Ardouny. “Today’s adoption of the rule for H.Res. 296 sets the stage for a historic vote on the House floor. As Chairman McGovern highlighted, if dark chapters in our history are not acknowledged they’re doomed to be repeated. We urge all Members to support this bipartisan, human rights legislation and ensure that the days of genocide denial are over, and that America’s proud chapter in helping the survivors of the first genocide of the twentieth century is honored and preserved,” Ardouny continued.

