Serbia lifts visa requirements for Armenian citizens

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The government of Serbia made a decision to abolish visa requirements for the citizens of Armenia who plan to visit the country for tourism purposes, Armenpress reports citing easydaily.com.

The respective decision was published on October 28 in the official bulletin of the Serbian government.

From now on the Armenian citizen can enter, move and stay in Serbia for a period of up to 90 days from the date of entry into the country.

According to the source, Serbia also plans to open a diplomatic mission in Yerevan.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/993249/

