Kim Kardashian urges action on Armenian Genocide Resolution – Public Radio of Armenia

As the US House of Representatives is expected to vote on H.RES. 296 – Armenian Genocide Resolution, reality star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian urges to call Congress and tell them it’s time to act.

“This is personal for me, and millions of Armenians who descended from genocide survivors. Call Congress and tell them it’s time to act!” she urged her social media followers.

Today, the House of Representatives is voting on H.RES. 296 which would recognize the #ArmenianGenocide. This is personal for me, and millions of Armenians who descended from genocide survivors. Call Congress and tell them it’s time to act! https://t.co/SymQZNYPg1 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2019

For the first time in more than 30 years, the U.S. House of Representatives is set to hold an up-or-down vote on the Armenian Genocide Resolution (H.Res.296) on Tuesday, October 29th.

If adopted, the resolution would establish a proactive policy of recognizing Armenian genocide and challenge Turkey’s denials of the crime.

