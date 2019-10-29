Kim Kardashian expects US House of Representatives would recognize Armenian Genocide

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 29, ARMENPRESS. American-Armenian reality TV superstar Kim Kardashian West called on American-Armenians to demand the US House of Representatives to recognize the Armenian Genocide.

“Today, the House of Representatives is voting on H.RES. 296 which would recognize the Armenian Genocide. This is personal for me, and millions of Armenians who descended from genocide survivors. Call Congress and tell them it’s time to act!”, Kim Kardashian said on Facebook.

House Rules Committee has cleared the Armenian Genocide Resolution (H.Res. 296) for vote of the full House of Representatives. For the first time in more than 30 years, the U.S. House of Representatives is set to hold the up-or-down vote on the Armenian Genocide Resolution (H.Res.296) on Tuesday, October 29th.

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/993392/

