Katherine Clark on Armenian Genocide resolution: I raise today in support of H.R. 296

There is no argument that this undeniable crime against humanity occurred, said Katherine Clark at the House of Representatives before the vote on resolution of Armenian Genocide.

“I rise today in strong support of House Resolution 296, that commemorates the Armenian genocide through official recognition and remembrance. More than 100 years ago, an estimated 1.5 million Armenians were massacred by the Ottoman Empire. There is no argument that this undeniable crime against humanity occurred. It is not an opinion or interpretation of events, it is fact,” she said “Yet despite the overwhelming consensus of historians and scholars, there are those who would deny the awful truth that this was a genocide. To those I would say if you do not recognize the darkest pages of history, you will never fully learn the lessons they hold. So today I stand with my constituents from across my district, but particularly from Watertown Massachusetts home to a thriving Armenian diaspora community, to urge this house to pass House Resolution 296 and recognize this crime against humanity for what it was. A genocide.”

As reported earlier, the vote on Armenian Genocide would take place soon thereafter after the discussions.

https://news.am/eng/news/541605.html

