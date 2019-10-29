House Majority Leader: Recognizing Armenian genocide is important action to help preclude genocide from occurring again

The House will vote to recognize the Armenian genocide, an important action to help preclude genocide from occurring again, House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer tweeted.

“I told press the House will vote today on a Turkey sanctions bill. Turkey’s actions in Northern Syria are of great concern to the US & our NATO allies. The House will also vote to recognize the Armenian genocide, an important action to help preclude genocide from occurring again,” he tweeted.

Earlier, Rep. Devin Nunes also urged members of Congress and Trump Administration to recognize the Armenian Genocide.

“I strongly urge all Members of Congress as well as the Trump Administration to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide, one of the most unconscionable crimes of the 20th century.”

As reported earlier, the US House of Representatives Rules Committee has cleared the Armenian Genocide Resolution, H.Res.296, for vote of the full House of Representatives.

The debates and historic vote on the resolution are taking place today on Tuesday.

