Conference dedicated to Yerevan’s 2,800th anniversary to be held jointly with Rome

Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, who is in Italy, yesterday met with Mayor of Rome Virginia Raggi, who presented her vision for the city’s development and the paths to resist the challenges facing Rome.

Ararat Mirzoyan welcomed the idea of holding a conference dedicated to the 2,800th anniversary of Yerevan jointly with the City Council of Rome in the near future and expressed certainty that Virginia Raggi would contribute to the solutions to the issues facing Yerevan with her experience.

During the visit, Ararat Mirzoyan also attended the reception hosted by the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia in Italy and dedicated to the Independence Day of Armenia, and during the reception, several deputies of the Parliament of Italy were granted medals of honor and certificates for their contributions to the development of inter-parliamentary relations between Italy and Armenia.

https://news.am/eng/news/541543.html

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...