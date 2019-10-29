Bishop Sahak Mashalian to present a report on elections of Armenian Patriarch of Istanbul

Supreme Spiritual Council under the presidency of is His Holiness Karekin II Catholicos of all Armenians has opened on Tuesday in Echmiadzin. As the Information Department at Mother See of Holy Echmiadzin reports, the four-day meeting will discuss the administrative, organizational, cultural, economic, construction and charity questions of the Armenian Church, as well as those issues connected with native and foreign churches.

It is noted that Bishop Sahak Mashalian, Locum Tenens of the Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople is in attendance at the invitation of Catholicos of All Armenians and is expected to present a report on the elections of Armenian Patriarch of Istanbul.

The election for Patriarch is scheduled to take place on December 11, 2019.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/10/29/Bishop-Sahak-Mashalian-to-present-a-report-on-elections-of-Armenian-Patriarch-of-Istanbul/2188546

