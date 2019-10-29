Armenian Power gang and Armenian market owner shoot each other in Hollywood

Members of the Armenian Power gang tried to extort money from an Armenian businessman in North Hollywood, California, and their attempts ended with shootings.

As reports AP, the gang members and the owner of Royal Fresh Market fired gunshots near the market.

According to a source, armed members of the Armenian Power gang showed up at the market while the employees of Royal Fresh Market were wiping the graffiti of the gang off the outer walls of the market. “The suspects didn’t think their victim was armed as well,” Sergeant Frank Preciado said.

The sergeant said the market’s owner had two pistols, and he and the gang members started firing at each other. According to Preciado, the members of Armenian Power had been extorting money from the Armenian owner of the market for a couple of weeks already, and the anonymous Armenian owner has already been interviewed.

https://news.am/eng/news/541616.html

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...