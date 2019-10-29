Armenian Genocide Resolution cleared for full House vote – Public Radio of Armenia

The U.S. House of Representatives Rules Committee has adopted a rule for consideration of the Armenian Genocide Resolution, H.Res.296, setting the stage for a vote on the House Floor.

For the first time in more than 30 years, the U.S. House of Representatives is set to hold an up-or-down vote on the Armenian Genocide Resolution (H.Res.296) on Tuesday, October 29th.

If adopted, the resolution would establish a proactive policy of recognizing Armenian genocide and challenge Turkey’s denials of the crime.

It would ensure that the United States commemorates the Armenian Genocide through official recognition and remembrance and rejects efforts to enlist, engage, or otherwise associate the United States Government with denial of the Armenian Genocide or any other genocide

It would also encourage education and public understanding of the facts of the Armenian Genocide, including the United States role in the humanitarian relief effort, and the relevance of the Armenian Genocide to modern-day crimes against humanity.

Led by House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Florida Republican Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) – the Armenian Genocide Resolution has been gaining momentum in the past week.

The measure currently has 130 co-sponsors, including House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Eliot Engel (D-NY), Rules Committee Chair Jim McGovern (D-MA), and House Intelligence Committee Ranking Republican Devin Nunes (R-CA).

A similar version in the Senate (S.Res.150) – led by Senators Bob Menendez (D-NJ) and Ted Cruz (R-TX) – has 18 co-sponsors and continues to attract growing support.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...