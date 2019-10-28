Turkish historian receives award for research on Armenian Genocide – Public Radio of Armenia

Turkish historian Taner Akcam, one of the leading authorities on the Armenian Genocide, received a Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his steadfast devotion to uncovering the truth behind the historic tragic event, Ahval reports.

The award was presented in a ceremony held by one of the leading Armenian organisations, the Knights and Daughters of Vartan in Fair Lawn, New Jersey.

Akcam, a professor of Armenian genocide studies at Clark University in Massachusetts, is one of the first Turkish intellectuals to acknowledge and openly discuss the Armenian Genocide.

Armenian American historian Jirair Libaridian, poet Peter Balakian, prominent Turkish modern dance master Zeynep Tanbay, and Ahval’s chief editor Yavuz Baydar were present at the ceremony.

Akçam will receive another honor on November 9 at a meeting of the Armenian National Committee of America Eastern Region (ANCA-ER). Both he and Congressman Jim McGovern (D-MA) will be presented with the group’s Freedom Award, which recognizes individuals who have made extraordinary contributions toward issues that concern Armenian Americans.

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...