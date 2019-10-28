Serbia abolishes visas for Armenian citizens – Public Radio of Armenia

The government of Serbia has made decisions on opening an Embassy in Yerevan and abolishing visas for the citizens of Armenia, RTS reports.

Citizens of the Republic of Armenia, holders of ordinary passports, can now enter, transit and stay on the territory of Serbia for a maximum of 90 days from the date of entry for a period of 180 days.

The plans to abolish visas for the citizens of Armenia and open an Embassy in Yerevan were earlier announced during Armenian President Armen sarkissian’s recent visit to Serbia.

