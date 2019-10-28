Bulgaria supports Armenia in visa liberalization with EU through dialogue

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Bulgaria supports Armenia in the visa liberalization with the European Union via a dialogue, Bulgarian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva said during a joint press conference with her Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan in Yerevan.

“We are one of your supporters. I think that dialogue can help to solve several minor issues. I welcome the Armenian government’s decision to send working groups to various countries on a business trip. We are in favor of the launch of the dialogue”, she said.

Armenia and the European Union signed the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in Brussels on November 24, 2017. So far, the Agreement has been ratified by Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Estonia, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Hungary, Malta, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Finland, UK, Croatia. The CEPA supposes an opportunity to launch dialogue on visa liberalization with the EU.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

