Armenia deplores Azerbaijan for promoting misleading, biased narratives on Karabakh conflict – Public Radio of Armenia

Armenia has deplored Azerbaijan for abusing its membership in the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) by promoting misleading, extremely biased narratives on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“The Republic of Armenia has been following closely the developments within the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), including the recent Summit of the Heads of State and Government of NAM held in Baku, Azerbaijan, on 25-26 October 2019,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“We deplore the fact that Azerbaijan, the host country of the Summit and the current Chairman of the Movement, has once again opted for the abuse of its membership in the Movement by promoting misleading, extremely biased narratives on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in the Outcome Document of the Summit,” the statement reads.

The Ministry added that “having a status of an observer country in the Non-Aligned Movement, Armenia could neither engage in nor endorse in any way a process that is highly demonstrative of the manipulative intention of the host country to misuse the platform.”

“Armenia regrets to mention that the wording of the Outcome Document on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict falls short of upholding the principles at the heart of the Movement,” it added.

“The authorities of Azerbaijan, who have perpetrated mass atrocities against the Armenians in Azerbaijan and Nagorno-Karabakh, who have been consistently conducting policies of intolerance and hatred, including by way of public glorification of convicted murderers of the Armenians, who have repeatedly attempted military aggression against Nagorno Karabakh, bear direct and immediate responsibility for creating existential security risks for the people of Nagorno-Karabakh,” the statement continues.

“They have demonstrated, once again, a lack of commitment to the peace process conducted under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, the only internationally mandated format for the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, by having opted to yet another forum-shopping exercise in an attempt to derail the ongoing negotiations. Armenia firmly supports the inalienable rights of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh to freely determine their political status without limitation and coercion and to freely pursue their economic, social and cultural development. Armenia remains sole security guarantor of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh,” the Foreign Ministry stated.

Armenia urges the member states of the Non-Aligned Movement to demonstrate responsibility and respect to the negotiations and to act in line with the spirit, the logic and the course of the peace process based on the norms and principles of international law, the UN Charter and the Helsinki Final Act, including equal rights and self-determination of peoples as one of the key principles for the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...