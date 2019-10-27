U.S. National Council of Churches supports Armenian Genocide Resolution – Public Radio of Armenia

The National Council of Churches of the United States has issued a statement in support of H.Res. 296, the Armenian Genocide Resolution, which is scheduled for a vote the week of October 28, the Armenian Assembly of America Reports.

“The Assembly welcomes NCC’s powerful statement in support of H.Res. 296 and greatly appreciates their friendship and solidarity,” stated Assembly Executive Director Bryan Ardouny.

Serving as a leading voice of witness to the living Christ in the public square since 1950, the National Council of Churches of Christ in the USA (NCC) brings together 38 member communions and more than 40 million Christians in a common commitment to God’s love and promise of unity.

The NCC statement read in part: “From the 4th Century, the Armenian community has been a living and vibrant witness to the Gospel that is at the heart of our shared Christian faith. This community suffered through genocide at the turn of the 20th century, with the loss of one-and-a-half million lives through persecution by the Ottoman Empire…The Armenian people have provided inspiration by standing against the evil of genocide wherever and whenever it is committed. Now is the moment for the United States of America to recognize the Armenian Genocide.”

The NCC has long supported affirmation of the Armenian Genocide and since it was established has been a prophetic voice for justice and peace.

“We are grateful for NCC’s support and for shinning a light on this important human rights issue,” stated Archbishop Vicken Aykazian, Legate of the Diocese of the Armenian Church of America (Eastern) in Washington, DC and past president of the NCC.

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...