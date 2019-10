President of Greece to arrive in Armenia on official visit

ARMENPRESS, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. President of Greece Prokopis Pavlopoulos will travel to Armenia November 5-6 on an official visit.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has tasked relevant ministries and agencies to carry out the preparations for the visit, a copy of the PM’s order at e-gov.am showed.

