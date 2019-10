Bishop Sahak Mashalian to visit Armenia

Locum Tenens of the Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople Bishop Sahak Mashalian will visit Armenia on October 27, the Patriarchate reported in a press statement.

According to the source, at the invitation of His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, Bishop Mashalian is expected to participate in the Supreme Spiritual Council Meeting in Echmiadzin.

