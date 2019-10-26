Armenian chess team secures second victory at the European Team Chess Championship

The Armenian chess team got advantage over Croatia in the second round of the the European Team Chess Championship being held in Batumi, Georgia to run until November 2.

Armenia’s leading grandmaster Levon Aronian and Arman Pashikyan won their matches, while Gabriel Sargsyan and Hayk Martirosyan drew. In the third round Armenia will face Czech Republic and currently tops the tournament table. In the women’s tournament the Armenia team drew with France.

The European Team Chess Championship is played in 9 rounds, Swiss system, with the time control of 90 minutes for 40 moves + 30 minutes for the rest of the game, with 30 seconds increment for every move played, starting from the move one.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/10/26/Armenian-chess-team/2187366

