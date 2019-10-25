Perspectives of launching Armenia-EU Visa Liberalization Dialogue discussed in Paris – Public Radio of Armenia

An Armenian inter-departmental delegation led by Migration Service chief Armen Ghazaryan has discussed the perspectives of launching Armenia-EU Visa Liberalization Dialogue with French colleagues.

During the meeting in Paris reference was made to the statistics of asylum requests in France, the procedures, the fight against illegal migration and networks, the statistics of compulsory returnees, as well as visa applications, types, application review procedures.

Armen Ghazaryan presented statistics, spoke about the increasing rates of forced and voluntary returns, the programs being implemented in the field. In particular, reference was made to the program of support to re-integration of returnees.

The French side hailed the level of bilateral cooperation in the field of migration and underscored the importance of ensuring the continuity of contacts both before and after the start of visa dialogue.

