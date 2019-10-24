Zareh Sinanyan to request France to provide security to Armenian institutions after attacks

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan says he will demand the French authorities to provide duly security for the French-Armenian educational and cultural establishments following the recent attack on the Samuel Moorat Armenian College in Sevres.

The college is owned by the Mekhitarist Congregation of Sevres and the October 23 incident is already the second time the college is being vandalized in 2019.

“I spoke with Archimandrite Harutyun Pztikian (member of the Mekhitarist Congregation). The damages inflicted to the Samuel Moorat College of Paris are far greater than we could’ve imagined,” Sinanyan said on Facebook.

Sinanyan said the vandalism is unacceptable.

“In the coming days we will demand from French authorities to provide the French-Armenian educational and cultural establishments with duly security,” he said.

Earlier on October 20, the Paris-based Armenian newspaper Nouvelles d’Arménie’s office was also attacked and vandalized.

