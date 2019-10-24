Armenian chess team to face Norway at the opening round of European Championship 2019

The Armenian team is set to start at the European Team Chess Championship 2019 in Batumi, Georgia. The competition with participation of 72 teams coming from 40 European federations, opened on Wednesday to last until November 2.

In the first round the Armenian men’s team will face Norway, while the women’s team will play against Finland. The leader of the Armenian team grandmaster Levon Aronian will miss the first round.

The event will be played in 9 rounds, Swiss system, with the time control of 90 minutes for 40 moves + 30 minutes for the rest of the game, with 30 seconds increment for every move played, starting from the move one.

