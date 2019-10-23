Soghomon Tehlirian’s son donated exclusive documents to Mother See of Holy Echmiadzin

The Archive of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin has recently enriched its collection with new unique documents. As Shoghakat TV company reports, they are from the archive of the Armenian hero Soghomon Tehliryan handed over by Zaven Tehlirian, 90-year-old son of Soghomon.

It is noted that of all the items brought to the Etchmiadzin archives, Soghomon Tehlirian’s photo taken during his confinement immediately after the assassination of Talaat Pasha is of special value.

