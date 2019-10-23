Samuel Moorat Armenian College in Sevres attacked – Public Radio of Armenia

The Samuel Moorat Armenian College in Sevres, France, has once again been attacked.

Armenia’s Ambassador to France Hasmik Tolmajian has condemned this act of vandalism.

“We are gravely concerned about repeated vandalism against the Armenian Samuel College Moorat of Sèvres. These acts must not go unpunished,” the Ambassador said in a Twitter post.

Nous sommes gravement préoccupés des vandalismes répétés contre le Collège arménien Samuel #Moorat de #Sèvres. Ces actes ne doivent pas rester impunis. pic.twitter.com/XHNHxwJGtL — Hasmik Tolmajian (@tolmajian) October 23, 2019

The College in Sevres was once again attacked by an organized gang on January 2nd, 2019.

The gang broke into the three central buildings of the college and smashed the doors and windows of the 24 rooms of the building with metal rods and stones.

