Khloé Kardashian wearing necklace with Armenian Coat of Arms

Media personality and entrepreneur Khloe Kardashian has posted a photo wearing a new gold piece of jewelry.

The necklace is emblazoned with a gold Armenian coat of arms.

“The Armenian Coat Of Arms around my neck,” the reality star wrote with an emoji of the country’s flag.

