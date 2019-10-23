Diaspora Commissioner: Attack on Samuel Moorat Armenian College is vandalism

An attack on Samuel Moorat Armenian College in Sevres is vandalism High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan wrote on Facebook.

Sinanyan said he met father Harutyun Bzdikyan director of the college which

He recalled that the college has not been working since the first attack in January. “I was thinking about the re-opening of the school after our meeting [with Bzdikyan] and today I learned about the second attack,” he wrote.

Sinanyan added that the incident comes three days after an attack on the office of Nouvelles d’Arménie magazine in Paris.

“I strongly condemn such actions against two Armenian organizations in France, which has become the second homeland for the thousands of our compatriots. I’m standing next to Samuel Moorat Armenian College and Nouvelles d’Arménie, and upon returning from business trip I will contact our compatriots to discuss how we can help,” High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs added.

