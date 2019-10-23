Armenians make up 8% of Moscow taxi drivers

Dmitry Pronin, Deputy Head of the Moscow Government’s Department of Transport and Road Infrastructure Development spoke about the raid among metropolitan taxi drivers, which established, among other things, the percentage of drivers by country.

“According to the results of the raid, more than fifty percent of all drivers were foreign citizens. Among them – 30% are citizens of Kyrgyzstan, 14% – Tajikistan, 15% – Uzbekistan, 11% – Azerbaijan, 8% – Armenia and 1% – Georgia,” he said adding that foreign drivers in Moscow work mainly on their national driver’s license.

During the raid more than 100 thousand taxi cars were stopped. The audit revealed various violations, in particular the lack of control of the access of drivers to the vehicle, the lack of a driver’s license and etc.

