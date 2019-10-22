US lawmakers consider bringing up bill recognizing the Armenian Genocide – Public Radio of Armenia

Members of the House of Representatives are considering bringing up both a Turkey sanctions bill and a bill recognizing the Armenian Genocide, NPR reports.

Trump administration officials are expected to be grilled about Syria by angry lawmakers from both parties Tuesday afternoon, following the Resident’s abrupt decision to order a withdrawal of troops in northern Syria.

Congress has previously debated whether to label the killing of 1.5 million Armenians as “genocide.” The Turkish government has historically strongly opposed this recognition and is expected to oppose both efforts.

“I’m sure the government of Turkey is not happy with [these plans], but then again we’re not happy with the government of Turkey,” said House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel, D-N.Y.

Large numbers of Republicans and Democrats in both the House and the Senate have teamed up to rebuke the president’s foreign policy decisions in Syria. Last week, the House voted on a symbolic resolution opposing the president’s withdrawal decision. The vote was 354 to 60, with most Republicans joining Democrats in a rare show of unity.

