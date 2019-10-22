St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School to Celebrate 35 Years

WATERTOWN, Mass.—St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School (SSAES) is preparing to celebrate its 35th anniversary on November 16, 2019, with a benefit evening themed “Shaping Our Future, Preserving Our Culture,” to be held at The Westin Waltham, under the Auspices of His Eminence Archbishop Anoushavan Tanielian, Prelate of the Eastern Prelacy. On this occasion, SSAES aims to rally the support of the Armenian community of the Greater Boston area and beyond to mark this milestone in its history.

Principal Houry Boyamian, who has been leading the school for the past 31 years, announced that the evening’s proceeds will benefit the school’s financial aid program, with the goal of offering the opportunities of a rigorous American education coupled with a strong Armenian foundation to as many students as possible now and in the future.

“We are expecting a diverse constituency to come together in support, as we highlight the school’s unique role in building identity and community among Greater Boston’s Armenians,” said event chair Nicole Babikian Hajjar, whose three children are graduates of St. Stephen’s.

The evening’s Mistress of Ceremonies, Lisa Gulesserian, is a preceptor on Armenian language and culture at Harvard University and an ardent promoter of the Armenian language. Professor Diran Apelian, member of the National Academy of Engineering and the National Academy of Inventors and co-founder of the Armenia Project Center in Yerevan will be delivering the keynote address. Singer and songwriter Artur Hakobyan (famously known as Mister X) will provide the evening’s entertainment.

The 20-member strong planning team is hard at work putting the final touches to the program and ensuring the success of this milestone celebration. Tickets may be purchased on-line at www.mkt/ssaes. For questions and inquiries: 35@ssaes.org or call 617.926.6979.

