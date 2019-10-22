Interview: ​A Visit with Archbishop Elpidophoros

Ancient Faith Ministries interviews Archbishop Elpidophoros 75 days after his enthronement as the Primate of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America. He is interviewed by Bill Marianes, host of Stewardship Calling, a podcast of Ancient Faith Radio.

Visit https://www.ancientfaith.com/specials/a_visit_with_archbishop_elpidophoros/a_visit_with_archbishop_elpidophoros to learn more.

https://www.goarch.org/-/interview-a-visit-with-archbishop-elpidophoros?fbclid=IwAR2EZXX27iHs0U7Smxlp_nnJQ0RLVdoYkJZVDOZ6-5OW77gya8jjcIWgnI8

