Famous cellist Vahram Sarajyan dies

Tthe famous cellist, teacher Vahram Sarajyan died aged 71.

Sarajyan was born in 1948 in Yerevan. In 1971, he graduated from the Moscow Conservatory. Vahram Sarajyan gave solo concerts in London, Paris, Milan, Geneva, Vienna, Zurich, Madrid, Buenos Aires, New York and others.

The musician went to the music colleges of Oberlin (Ohio, USA), Connecticut, A. Copland (New York). Since 1991, he resided in the US.

https://news.am/eng/news/540260.html

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...