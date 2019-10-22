Christians threatened by Turks 100 years after Armenian Genocide – Dutch MP – Public Radio of Armenia

100 years after the Armenian genocide by the Ottoman Empire, the Armenians and other Christians are again threatened by a genocide by Turks, Dutch MP Joel Voordewind said on Twitter.

100 jaar na de Armeense genocide door het Ottomaanse rijk, worden de Armeniërs en andere christenen weer bedreigd door een genocide door de Turken.

Komt het Westen de christenen en de Koerden nu wel te hulp? https://t.co/IuJHdjv9QU — Joël Voordewind (@JoelVoordewind) October 22, 2019

In 2018 Joel Voordewind authored a motion on Armenian Genocide that subsequently passed the Dutch Parliament.

The MP has shared a piece by Church historian Benoit Lannoo, who fears that Christians in Northeast Syria are in danger of falling victim once again to Turkish attacks.

He notes that Qamishli, the city that is now in the middle of the conflict, is a settlement that was set up in 1925 to receive Christian refugees after the 1915 genocide of Armenians and Assyrians.

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...