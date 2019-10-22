Armenian pianists win top prizes at Riga International Piano Competition

Armenian pianists Arthur Grigoryan and Armen Puchinyan won gold medals at 8th Riga International Competition for Young Pianists held on 12-15 October.
Both musicians are members of the Armenian and Artsakh state target program (Artistic Director – Honored Artist of Armenia Armen Babakhanyan), ANM Media reported.
Artur Grigoryan was awarded the 1st prize in the Best Solo Artist category, while Armen Puchinyan & Artur Grigoryan won the Piano Duo category.
https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/10/22/Armenia-Riga-International-Piano-Competition/2184804
