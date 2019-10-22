 İçeriğe geçmek için "Enter"a basın

Armenian pianists win top prizes at Riga International Piano Competition

2019-10-22

Armenian pianists Arthur Grigoryan and Armen Puchinyan won gold medals at 8th Riga International Competition for Young Pianists held on 12-15 October.

Both musicians are members of the Armenian and Artsakh state target program (Artistic Director – Honored Artist of Armenia Armen Babakhanyan), ANM Media reported.

Artur Grigoryan was awarded the 1st prize in the Best Solo Artist category, while Armen Puchinyan & Artur Grigoryan won the Piano Duo category. 

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/10/22/Armenia-Riga-International-Piano-Competition/2184804

