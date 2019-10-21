The Cafesjian Center for the Arts and Beeline present “Teen Artists Platform” project

Within the scope of the events dedicated to the 10th Anniversary of the Cafesjian Center for the Arts (CCA), the Center presented “Teen Artists Platform” project with the support of Beeline, the center reported in a press statement.

According to the source, the necessity of teenage artists to self-express is very important. For this reason, the Cafesjian Teen Council has initiated a new platform, the purpose of which is to create opportunities for teenagers to present their art regardless of its type. The already selected teenage artists presented their portfolios during 20-30-minute presentations. A discussion will follow.

“The Cafesjian Teen Council members always initiate and implement interesting and creative projects. Teen Artists Platform is a great opportunity for teenagers to communicate, uncover new talents, network, create new joint projects, and of course become members of the Cafesjian Teen Council,” stated Vahagn Marabyan, Acting Executive Director of the Cafesjian Center for the Arts.

“Talents and geniuses don’t just appear. There are people in their lives who support them. It is very pleasant to realize that Beeline and the Cafesjian Center for the Arts will provide that support for these teenagers and give them the opportunity to discover themselves and be greatly successful in the future,” stated Beeline Armenia CEO Andrey Pyatakhin.

It is noted that the CCA and Beeline have been cooperating since 2011. In the frames of this long-term cooperation, teen, family and other educational programs with a focus on children’s and teenagers’ aesthetic education are regularly implemented at the Center.

