Romanian TV’s film about Armenia to air on Oct. 26

The fifth installment of a documentary about Armenia will air on Romania’s TVR 2 and TVR HD channels on Saturday, 26 October.

The film, produced as part of the Cap Compas program, will be shown at 12:30am and at 6pm on the TV channels, respectively.

Ahead of the film screening, the official website of the Romanian TV has published an article about and photos from Armenia.

“Those who follow the right path, never go astray,” the author of the article quotes an Armenian saying.

The Cap Compas film crew visited Armenian settlements which combine rural and traditional lifestyle, described the actions needed to bake traditional Armenian flatbread lavash, noting that it symbolizes people’s creative power.

They also paid a visit to the village of Byurakan in Aragatsotn Province, Victor Hambardzumyan Observatory, Lake Sevan, Sevanavank. The crew next visited Tavush to present the resort town of Dilijan to the viewers.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/10/21/Romanian-TV-film-Armenia/2184493

