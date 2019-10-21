Honored Arts Worker of Armenia Henry Elibekyan passed away

Armenian painter, sculptor, Merited Arts Worker of the Republic of Armenia Henry Elibekyan passed away aged 83, the Artists Union of Armenia reported in a statement.

Born in Tbilisi, Georgia in 1936, Elibekyan studied at the drama department of the Yerevan Institute of Drama and Fine Arts. In 1956-1957, he studied at the drama and directing departments of the Tbilisi Drama Institute. Elibekyan worked as an actor at the Stepan Shahoumyan Tbilisi Theater of Armenian drama. Since 1965, he has been constant participant of republican, union and international exhibitions (Holland, Germany, France, Portugal, USA, Poland, Austria, Italy, Belgium, etc).

Among his personal exhibitions are “The characters of Tiflis” (2011), dedicated to his father – Vagharshak Elibekyan’s 100 anniversary, “Lifelong dialog” (2012), dedicated to Henrik Igityan’s death 3rd anniversary, at Modern Art Museum, Yerevan.

His works are kept in State museums and Artistic Funds of Yerevan, Tbilisi, Moscow and numerous private collections in Armenia and abroad.

2184558Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes southern Iran – Fars news

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck in southern Iran on Monday, Fars news agency reported.

According to the source, the earthquake was focused near the town of Kukherd in the southern province of Hormozgan. There were no early reports of fatalities or material damage, state TV reported, citing officials.

The Associated Press quoted officials saying the earthquake struck near Kukherd, a city in Iran’s Hormozgan province. Kukherd is a farming community some 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) south of Iran’s capital, Tehran, with a population of some 4,000 people.



