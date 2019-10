Yerevan Mayor hands over Honorary Citizen title to actor Yervand Manaryan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan personally handed over the title of the Honorary Citizen of Yerevan to People’s Artist of Armenia, actor Yervand Manaryan.

The Mayor today visited Manaryan’s house to hand over the title.

“It’s a great honor for me”, the renowned actor said and thanked the Mayor of Yerevan.

In turn Mayor Marutyan said for him personally it’s a very great honor that Yerevan has a citizen like Manaryan.

Yerevan today is celebrating its 2801th anniversary.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/992212/

