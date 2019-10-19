Viktor Ambartsumian International Science Prize announces call for nominations

Viktor Ambartsumian International Science Prize is one of the important awards in astronomy/astrophysics and related sciences. It is being awarded to outstanding scientists having significant contribution in physical-mathematical sciences from any country and nationality. The Prize is being awarded once every two years since 2010. During 2010-2016 it was established by the Armenian Government as USD 500,000. At present it is USD 300,000.

The Prize includes laureate honorary diploma, medal with certifying document, USD 200,000 equivalent cash award and USD 100,000 equivalent, which should be used for the further development of Astrophysics as well as related fields of Physics and Mathematics in the RA, for the next two years after the Prize award.

This year the International Steering Committee (ISC) consists of local and international scientists,

Acad. Radik Martirosyan (President of the Armenian National Academy of Sciences, Armenia), Prof. Anatol Cherepashchuk (Russia), Prof. Michel Mayor (Switzerland), Prof. Vahe Petrosian (USA), Prof. Joseph Silk (UK) among them.

The deadline for submissions is March 18, 2020. The winners will be announced in July, while the awarding ceremony is scheduled for September 2020.

The details about the submission is available on the official website of the Prize here.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/10/19/Viktor-Ambartsumian/2184073

