Mkhitaryan resumes trainings after an injury of thigh strain

The Armenian national team captain and Roma attacking midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has resumed training after being out of action for three weeks. “Coming back after my injury,” Mkhitaryan wrote on Instagram along with a photo from AS Roma training ground.

As Italian sources reported earlier, the Armenian is expected to get back in late October.

Mkhitaryan suffered a thigh strain in the match against Lecce and was out of action for three weeks. The Armenian has scored and assisted in his first four appearances for Roma since arriving from Arsenal.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/10/19/Mkhitaryan/2184139

