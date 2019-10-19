Goran Bregović to perform live in Yerevan’s Republic Square on New Year’s Eve | ARMENPRESS Armenian News Agency

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Renowned Bosnian musician Goran Bregović will give a concert in Yerevan’s Republic Square on New Year’s Eve on December 31, spokesman of the Mayor of Yerevan Hakob Karapetyan told Armenpress.

“The concert will be held in the first minutes of 2020. No tickets are sold, the entry is free. I think this is a nice gift for the residents, guests of Yerevan, as well as the fans of the renowned musician”, Hakob Karapetyan said.

Asked whether this is linked with the musician’s delayed concert in Yerevan, the spokesperson said no.

The project is implemented jointly by the Yerevan City Hall, Armenia’s ministry of education, science, culture and sport and the government.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

