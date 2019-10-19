Armenia to have a national pavilion at the Venice Architecture Biennale

The Republic of Armenia will be represented at the 17th Architecture Exhibition, La Biennale di Venezia which will run from 23 May to 29 November 2020 (pre-opening 21 and 22 May), curated by architect and scholar Hashim Sarkis.

As the ministry of education, science, culture and sport reported, Tina Shakaryan has been appointed as the coordinator of the Armenian pavilion at the exhibition. For the pavilion design and exhibits and the selection of architects the ministry plans to announce an open call.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/10/19/Armenia/2184037

