Nicolas Aznavour and family move to Armenia – Public Radio of Armenia

Nicolas Aznavour and family move to Armenia

Nicolas Aznavour, the legendary Charles Aznavour’s son, has moved to Armenia with wife Kristina Sarkisyan and their son, Armenpress reports.

Aznavour’s wife confirmed the news to reporters in Gyumri within the framework of the Auroa Forum events.

“We have moved to Armenia and live here,” she said.

Nicolas added that Gyumri is of special importance to their family.

“This is not our first time here,” he said.

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...