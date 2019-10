Mkhitaryan will miss the match against Sampdoria, A.S. Roma confirms

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. A.S. Roma FC confirmed that Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan will miss the match against Sampdoria scheduled on October 20.

The football club, however, also informed that Mkhitaryan has completely recovered after suffering an injury in the clash against Lecce.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/992046/

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...