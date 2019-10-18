Arrival of the Ecumenical Patriarch in Thessaloniki

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew arrived in Thessaloniki a while ago.

Metropolitan Anthimos of Thessaloniki, along with Metropolitan Stephanos of Kavala and priests of the Metropolis, warmly welcomed the Primate of Orthodoxy at the Macedonia Palace Hotel.

The Ecumenical Patriarch, from there, is going directly to the Region of Central Macedonia where he will have a meeting with the Regional Governor Apostolos Tzitzikostas. Afterwards, he will visit the Monastery of the Vlatades where he will perform a Trisagion service at the tomb of the late Metropolitan Panteleimon of Tyroloi.

https://orthodoxtimes.com/arrival-of-the-ecumenical-patriarch-in-thessaloniki/?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=post&utm_campaign=18-10_ecumenical&utm_term=18-10_ecumenical&fbclid=IwAR1s9cpgJQ8FKrmk6S1pXvRq4myEgGwAAI2pIGsBF8QbwBIyT0kcMrzrtuw

