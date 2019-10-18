Armenian humanitarian mission delivers medical supplies to Aleppo’s military hospital

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. In cooperation with Armenia’s Consulate General in Syria’s Aleppo, on October 17 medical supplies were delivered to the military hospital of Aleppo by the Armenian humanitarian mission group, the Armenian Center for Humanitarian Demining and Expertise told Armenpress.

The leadership of the hospital thanked the Armenian doctors not only for the supplies, but also for the daily medical care provided in the Armenian nursing home and several other medical facilities.

The head of the hospital stated that Armenian and Syrian doctors are making joint efforts to assist those affected by war. “Our Armenian colleagues are helping the population of Syria every day with humanism and professionalism. We all appreciate this very important action that Armenians stood together with us in this difficult situation for us”, the heads of the hospital said, and also thanked the Armenian authorities, the healthcare bodies for the constant support.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/992069/

