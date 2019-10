Young Barcelona-Armenian wins Golden Voice award

A teenage Armenian singer from Barcelona has won the third prize in the Golden Voice international festival in Malta.

Hayk Arsenyan, 13, represented Spain at the music awards.

The Armenian Embassy in Madrid has congratulated the young musician on the successful performance, wishing him more victories. Arsenyan qualified for the international awards at the Children’s Voice contest in Barcelona earlier this year.

The festival was held between October 2-6.

https://www.tert.am/en/news/2019/10/17/voice/3119149

