Ryanair to Start Armenia Flights in January 2020

Fares as low as 29.99 euros are available beginning Wednesday

After months of reports that the Irish budget airline Ryanair was interested in expanding its foothold to Armenia, airline officials on Wednesday announced that the inaugural flights will begin on January 14.

The first flight will connect Yerevan with Rome and Milan, and then will carry out a flight to Berlin in late March and from the Gyumri airport to the German town of Memmingen.

The launch of the flights was announced Wednesday by Ryanair’s Chief Commercial Officer David O’Brien, General Manager Marcelo Wende of Armenia International Airports CJSC and Chairwoman of the Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia Tatevik Revazyan during a press conference in Yerevan.

“Our company is the largest in Europe. We have the largest network. We not only operate flights in capitals, but also unite the regions. In addition to the commercial interest we also attach importance to the integration. We have 86 base points. It enables us to connect Armenia with the cities of those centers,” Ryanair CCO O’Brien said.

“Recently we have opened base points in Marseille, Toulouse and Bordeaux where many Armenians live in. Next year Georgia and Lebanon will be the new destinations. We serve 152 million clients and want to reach this number to 200 million in coming years. The Ryanair group of companies consists of four airlines with 500 aircrafts. We carry out the flights through 234 airports at such low prices no one can compete with them”, David O’Brien said. Armenia is becoming the airline’s 40th country. The lowest ticket price of the airline is 4.99 Euros, and the average price at various destinations is 35 Euros,” explained O’Brien.

Flights will be operated from Yerevan twice a week at each destination, but later the number of flights is expected to increase. The company will not be limited to conducting six flights a week. Tickets were made available Wednesday on the airline’s site or mobile app.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Ryanair’s entry to Armenia will increase the flow of tourism. He also added that the incentive provided by Armenia’s membership in the Open Skies initiative will enable other airlines to enter the Armenian market.

The prime minister also emphasized the importance of Ryanair flights from the Gyumri airport, saying that it will bolster Armenia’s second largest commercial airport as it becomes an alternative for air travel.

To celebrate the airline offered discounted rates to passengers effective Wednesday, with one-way fares priced as low as 29.99 euros.

“To celebrate, we are releasing seats for sale on our network from just €29.99 for travel until May 2020 which are available for booking until midnight Friday (October 18). Since these amazing low fares will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com and avoid missing out,” Ryanair sais in a news release on Wednesday.

