PM Pashinyan attends premiere of “Gate to Heaven” Artsakh war drama

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attended today the premiere of Gate to Heaven, a 2019 drama movie directed by Jivan Avetisyan centered around the Artsakh war.

The film stars Richard Sammel, Nina Kronjager, Leonardas Pobedonoscevas, Naira Zakaryan, Tatiana Spivakova, Sos Janibekyan and others.

The plot of the movie revolves around Robert, a 50-year-old photo journalist who returns to Artsakh in 2016 to cover the NK conflict when the war was reignited after Azerbaijan launched massive hostilities in April. Robert soon meets Sophia Marti, a young opera singer who happens to be the daughter of missing photojournalist Edgar Martirosyan, whom Robert had abandoned in captivity during the fall of the village of Talish 24 years earlier. Robert and Sophia soon develop a passionate romance.

The movie was filmed in Armenia, Artsakh and Lithuania. Co-producing countries are Armenia, Lithuania, Germany, France, USA, Bulgaria, Czech Republic and Italy.

Gate to Heaven will also premiere in Artsakh.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/992029/

